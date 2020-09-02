Two men in court after a man was seriously injured in an assault in Canterbury

Two suspects are due in court after a man was seriously injured in an assault in Canterbury.

Kent Police officers were called to the city’s High Street, near the junction with Guildhall Street, at 1am on Tuesday 1 September 2020, following a report that a man had been assaulted.

The victim, a man in his 60s, had suffered serious head injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he remains receiving treatment.

Serhat Yalcin, 25, of Norman Road, Ramsgate, and Agid Yalcin, 20, of Wood Lane, Ashford, have both since been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They are due to appear via videolink before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 2 September.