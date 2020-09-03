A boy has been arrested on suspicion of burgling a business in Bexhill.

Police were called to Western Road at 5.37am on Thursday (September 3) to reports of a break-in at a shop.

The suspect had left the scene with a small quantity of cash and some electrical items.

Officers attended and conducted an area search. They arrested a 17-year-old boy on De La Warr Road, Bexhill, at 6am on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal. He remains in police custody at this time.

Inspector Jonathan Hartley, of the Rother prevention team, said: “Burglaries can have a serious financial impact on a business, particularly an independent one such as this.

“In this case, our officers responded swiftly and were able to have someone in custody within half an hour of the 999 call coming in. Our enquiries into the matter are now ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time or who may have any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 190 of 03/09.