A drug dealer has been jailed after being caught three times selling crack cocaine and heroin.

Armani Wilkin was jailed for four-and-a-half years for offences dating back to 2018, including in #Braintree and #Colchester

The court also ordered he forfeit £1,329 under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Detective Constable Gemma White said: “Wilkin is a serial offender who has now lost his freedom because of his crimes.

“We will also use legislation to ensure criminals don’t benefit from their crimes, and will apply to the courts for any assets to be seized that we think have been gained illegally, as in this case.

“Drugs cause so much harm to our communities because dealers take advantage of vulnerable people and use them so they can continue their illegal trade.

“Drugs are also associated with violence and anti-social behaviour, and the exploitation of young people who are fed false claims about the lifestyle they could lead.