A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a collision in Ninfield.

Just before 11am on Wednesday (2 September) officers received a report of a collision involving a motorcyclist and a Range Rover on the A269 Bexhill Road.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, was airlifted to hospital with multiple serious injuries. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The driver of the car, a 39-year-old man from Hastings, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of careless driving. He remains in custody while the investigation is ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dash cam footage of the incident to report it either online, call 101 or email quoting Operation Radbrook.