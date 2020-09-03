Appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Didcot

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Didcot.

At around 12.25am on Saturday 8 August, a cyclist was involved in a collision with a black Toyota Yaris taxi at the junction of Haydon Road and Lydalls Road.

The cyclist, a 68-year-old man from Didcot, sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital.

He has since died and his next of kin is being supported by specially trained officers.

Investigating officer, PC Lyndsey Blackaby, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this tragic incident to please come forward.

“I would also ask anyone who has CCTV covering that area or motorists who have dash-cams and were in the area around the time of this incident to check any footage in case it may have captured what happened.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference 43200245191.”