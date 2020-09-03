Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have taken the decision to cancel their holiday programme up to and including 31st October 2020

Those who have booked a holiday with Jet2 travelling to Mainland Spain (Malaga, Alicante & Barcelona)

Jet2.com & Jet2holidays have taken the decision to cancel their holiday programme up to and including 31st October 2020.

Therefore if you were due to travel before this date, unfortunately your holiday will not be going ahead as planned.

Jet2.com have said they are in the process of contacting those customers who are affected.

In line with current FCDO travel advice to all areas of Spain, we’ve suspended flights to the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote) up to and including 12 September 2020.

Due to the ongoing uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current UK government advice, we’ve also taken the difficult decision to suspend flights to Mainland Spain (Alicante and Malaga) up to and including 31 October 2020 and the Balearic Islands (Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca) up to and including 30 November 2020.

Flights to Croatia (Dubrovnik, Split and Pula) are also suspended up to and including 31 October 2020. We’re obviously very disappointed to be making this announcement, as we know how much our customers look forward to their well-deserved holidays in these fantastic destinations.

Where customers are affected by any programme changes, we’ve been repeatedly recognised for how we’ve been looking after them, offering the option to rebook with no admin fee, a Refund Credit Note or a full cash refund, and we’ll continue to do this.

For bookings due to travel to Mainland Spain and the Canary Islands later this year, we’re continuing to monitor the situation very closely and will provide an additional update once we receive further information from the government. We once again urge the government to implement a targeted approach to travel advice, instead of the current blanket ban approach.

We understand how hard customers work and save for their well-deserved holidays and we’d like to thank them for their continued patience and understanding.

In good news, we’re pleased to say that we’ve got hundreds of new flights to destinations in Greece, Turkey and Portugal to give customers more choice when it comes to booking or rebooking their Summer 20 holidays.