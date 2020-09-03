Man charged after robbing group with a knife in Gravesend High Street

Five charges have been handed to a man following an attempted robbery in Gravesend.

Patrick Toop of Princes Street, Gravesend, has been charged with four counts of attempted robbery and one charge of possession of a knife in a public place.

The 39-year-old was charged following an investigation by officers after a group of four people reported that a man had attempted to rob them in Gravesend High Street.

The incident is alleged to have happened at around 11pm on 18 August 2020 where a man is reported to have approached the group before threatening them and brandishing a knife before walking away.

Mr Toop appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 22 August and was remanded in custody to appear before Woolwich Crown Court on 21 September.