Man fighting for his life after he was attacked on the Isle of Dogs

A 22-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed on the Isle of Dogs last night.
Met Police say at 10:00pm they were called to Manchester Road, E14. A man was found suffering stab injuries. His condition has been described as potentially life-changing.
The attack happened by St John’s Park outside a Nisa convenience store.
A crime scene remained until just before midday on Thursday
There have been made but investigations continue.
Anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Witnesses can call 101 quoting reference 7231/02Sep