Manhunt launched in Tunbridge wells for serial flasher

Information is sought by officers investigating a series of indecent exposure offences in Tunbridge Wells.

Kent Police has received reports of three recent incidents where a man is said to have carried out offences in the presence of members of the public.

It is alleged that at around 5pm on Tuesday 1 September 2020 a man was seen committing an indecent act in Dunorlan Park. During the same evening a man is reported to have indecently exposed himself in a wooded area close to Napier Road and Hawkenbury Close. Police were called again on Wednesday 2 September, when at 6.15pm a dog walker visiting Hawkenbury Recreation Ground alleged further offences.

The three incidents are suspected to be linked. The suspect has been described as white, of slim build and around 5ft 8ins to 6ft tall. He was aged in his 40s or 50s and had grey facial hair and was seen carrying a rucksack. He may have been wearing a deer stalker style hat, with ear flaps.

Anyone with information should contact police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 01-1084. You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by visiting their website and using the online form.