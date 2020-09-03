Officers investigating the rape of a 3-year-old girl in Yarmouth have been given more time to question a man

Officers investigating the rape of a 3-year-old girl in Yarmouth have been given an additional 24 hours to question a man in custody, and are now appealing for Dash Cam footage.

The incident took place shortly after 3pm on Monday 31st August when a 3-year-old girl was seriously sexually assaulted by a man in a wooded area of Fort Victoria Country Park.

A 60-year-old man, believed to be from Freshwater, has been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Liam Davies said:

“Officers have been working around the clock to carry out enquiries, and we have been granted a further 24 hours to speak to a man in his 60s who was arrested in connection with this incident. “We are now keen to hear from anyone who drove into Fort Victoria Country Park via Westhill Lane between 11.30am and 4pm on 31 August, and has Dash Cam in their vehicle. “If you were there between these times, please check your Dash Cam and please give us a call. You may not realise it, but you may have captured something vital.

“In addition to this, we continue to appeal for any dog walkers and members of the public using the park on that day. We have spoken to two dog walkers who interacted with the victim’s mother on this day, but we know there were many other people around, including other dog walkers who also spoke to the victim’s mother. “Please call us, and let us know who else was in the park that day when you were there.”

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, District Commander for the Isle of Wight, said:

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has supported this investigation so far by sharing our appeals and taking the time to speak with us. “Please do continue to do this and provide every piece of information that you can. Officers are still at the scene and our additional patrols continue, so if you are in the area and have any concerns or information please do not hesitate to approach them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation July. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org