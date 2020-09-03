Police on the #A23 Swanning around trying to remove a swan from the road….. All for the greater good!

Roads Policing officers from Sussex Police were called to the A23 near Cuckfield on Thursday – after a swan decided to take up a residence and then refused to move from the carriageway.

The drama unfolded when a juvenile swan was spotted walked down the busy A23 and refused to move out of the road

Police were called to the scene as drivers looked on – and bizarrely decided to place traffic cones around the animal.

Eventually animal charity Swans and Friends Bird Rescue were called and took to the Swan to their Sanctuary at Shepperton.

The bizarre incident has hilarious similarities with scenes from Simon Pegg film Hot Fuzz – in which hapless police officers chase after an escaped swan, attempting to mimic its call in a bit to catch it.