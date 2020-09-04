Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ramane Wiggan in Lambeth on 27 March 2019 have charged a man.

Kane Gilead , 23 of Lydhurst Avenue, SW2 was arrested on Wednesday, 2 September 2020 on suspicion of murder and charged on Thursday 3 September.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 4 September.

Any witnesses and those with information should call the Homicide and Major Crime Command Incident Room on 020 8721 4868, or 101 quoting CAD 5335/27Mar2019.