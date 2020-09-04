Detectives investigating the murder of Skender Ismaili in Enfield have charged a fifth man.

Jahzeel Lewis – 28 of Halsbury Road West, Northolt was charged on Thursday, 3 September with murder and burglary. He will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 4 September.

Four other men have been charged with murder and conspiracy to burgle:

Ali Coulibaly, 20 of Atkinson Road, E16;

Mason Harris-Williams, 24 of North Road, W5;

Daniel Fletcher, 19 of Ceder Grove, W5;

Ahmed Yamac, 19 of Wooldridge Close, TW14.

Police were called at 4.45am on Friday, 17 July, to a report of men fighting in Lytton Avenue, Enfield.

At approximately 5am officers who were present at North Middlesex Hospital, N18, became aware of a man who had been brought there suffering a stab wound.

Despite the best efforts of doctors, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin are aware, and he has been identified as 30-year-old Skender Ismaili.

A post-mortem examination held on Sunday, 19 July gave cause of death as a single stab wound to the chest.