Two women were trapped inside a vehicle earlier following a serious collision with another car. London Fire Brigade freed the pair on Mile End Road at the junction with Cambridge Heath Road, E1 using cutting equipment to carry out an extrications by roof removal.
Met Police say neither person’s condition is thought to be life threatening.
Fire crews free two trapped in Tower Hamlets collision
