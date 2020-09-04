Fire crews tackle blaze at derelict property in Whitstable

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are dealing with a fire in a derelict property in Gladstone Road, Whitstable, after the alarm was raised by a member of the public.

Crews are using a combination of high pressure hoses from local hydrant supplies and fire engine tanks to bring the blaze under control, with a large fan being used to drive smoke and fumes from the property.

Firefighters remain at the scene to finish the job. Initial reports of a person inside the property were thankfully proved inaccurate and there are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.