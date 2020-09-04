Flames could be seen shooting 100ft into the air at Hoo Blaze

Firefighters remain at the scene of an industrial unit fire on Vicarage Lane in Hoo, near Rochester.

Five fire engines and a bulk water carrier are in attendance, and crews have been using main jets and ground monitors to tackle the blaze and reduce the fire spread.

A large amount of smoke is coming from the fire, and so those living or working close to the area of the fire and its smoke plume, which includes towards Grain and across the Hoo peninsula, are still being advised to close windows and doors as a precaution. South East Coast Ambulance, Kent Police and Medway Council’s Emergency Planning Officers have also been in attendance. No casualties have been reported.