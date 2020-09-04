Harassment by Gravesend man leads to a jail sentance

A sustained campaign of harassment against a woman has led to a Gravesend man being jailed for 21 months.

Nigel Bundock sent over 250 unwanted messages to the victim and threatened to harm her, and himself, in an attempt to manipulate a response.

The 37-year-old, of Freeman Road, Gravesend, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a restraining order and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 2 September.

Prior to the offences in this particular case coming to light, Bundock had a history of abusive behaviour against the victim and was made the subject of the restraining order. He had also previously received a two-month suspended sentence for breaching the order.

Despite continually being told not to contact her, between 26 and 29 October 2019 he sent more than 250 unwanted text messages.

Some of the messages expressed jealousy that the victim was friends with another man and in one of them he threatened to harm himself in a bid to manipulate her into responding.

He also tried to coerce her into conversation by saying he had bought her a dog.

Kent Police intervened upon receiving a report he had breached his restraining order and charged him for the offence.

The unwanted contact ceased until 8 April, when he called the victim 10 times. The victim answered some of these calls and in one of them Bundock threatened to kill her and her friend as he had ‘nothing to lose.’

Detective Constable Mark Penny, an investigating officer for the case, said: ‘Bundock repeatedly failed to comply with orders instructing him not to contact the victim of this case and subjected her to a considerable amount of distress in the process.

‘He knew the impact his messages were having and went to great lengths to try and manipulate her into responding to him.

‘His actions were alarming and entirely unacceptable and, after repeatedly failing to comply with instructions, it is clear that a prison sentence is appropriate.

‘This type of offending should not tolerated by anyone and I would encourage anyone affected by a similar issue to report it to us so we can provide support and help them pursue justice.’