Kent fire and rescue battle huge fire ball near Rochester

Kent Fire and Rescue Service is at the scene of an industrial building fire on Vicarage Lane in Hoo, near Rochester. Ten fire engines and a height vehicle are in attendance, and crews are working to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters are advising the public to avoid the area while the emergency services deal with the incident.

A large amount of smoke is also coming from the fire, and so those living or working close to the area of the fire and the smoke plume, are now being advised to close windows and doors as a precaution.

More to follow