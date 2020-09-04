Seventeen injured in paddle steamer collision

HM Coastguard was made aware at 5.28pm today (September 3) of an incident in which a paddle steamer collided with Brodick Pier on the Isle of Arran.

It is believed that 213 passengers and 26 crew were onboard at the time of the collision.

17 people have reported injuries, and a number have been taken to hospital

A coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick and a Helimed have been sent, along with Arran coastguard rescue team.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland remain at the scene.

Along with partner agencies we are working to ensure everyone is taken safely from the vessel.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has been informed. The incident is ongoing.