A flasher left three young girls ‘traumatised’ after exposing himself to them within hours of each other.

Richard Graham, 30, struck in Bury, Salford and Lancashire in January.

A judge said each of the children, aged 12, 13, and 14, had been ‘traumatised in their own way’. Now Graham has been jailed for 15 months.

Prosecutors told how at about 3pm, Graham exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl in Tottington.

He was driving a black Audi before getting out and pushing her into an alley. She was able to escape by getting on a bus.

“I tried to scream but my voice would not come out,” she said in a statement read by prosecutors at the Minshull Street Crown Court hearing.

The child said she ‘didn’t sleep for weeks’ after the incident. Hours later, at about 5pm, Graham was in Salford and exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl.

Her father searched the area and was able to note the details of Graham’s car, and passed it onto police.

Then just before 8pm, Graham was in Padiham, Lancashire, where he exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl. She ran into a nearby shop and the police were called.

Officers tracked Graham through his car, to his house in Ramsbottom, Bury.

All three victims picked out Graham in a video identity procedure.

Prosecuting, Jane Dagnall told how Graham was jailed for a similar offence last year.

A psychological report submitted to the court described Graham as an ‘exhibitionist’ and claimed his offending was ‘adrenaline fuelled’. A pre-sentence report said the offending was sexually motivated.

Sentencing, Judge John Edwards said Graham’s behaviour has caused ‘significant and enduring trauma to their victims, and huge distress to parents and families’.

The judge continued: “Certainly up to now you have taken scant responsibility for your actions, denying any sexual motivation and asserting this was all about your needing an adrenaline rush.

“In my judgement this was not impulsive offending, this was planned, premeditated and highly predatory and showed a pattern of worrying behaviour over a prolonged period of time, when you targeted teenage girls.

“Each have been traumatised in their own way.”