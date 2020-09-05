A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in a house in Eastbourne.

At 3.25pm on Friday 4 September, police were called to a house in Weatherby Close, Eastbourne, after the body of a woman aged 62, who was living there, had been found.

The circumstances are being treated as suspicious and a man aged 73 has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Barry Chandler said “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this tragic time for them, but our investigation is at an early stage and we are working to establish the full circumstances of her death”.

A postmortem is due to take place on Saturday afternoon, 5 September.

The man and woman are known to each other.