A man has been sentenced to four years in jail after admitting sexually assaulting a teenager in Hounslow

Adam Jeby, 24 , of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, criminal damage and assault by beating at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 25 October 2019.

On Friday, 4 September, at Isleworth Crown Court, he was sentenced to four years in jail and an extended licence of two years.

Police were called at 2.55pm on Sunday, 29 September 2019 to reports that a teenager had been sexually assaulted by a man while on board the Route H91 bus in Hounslow.

When she got off the bus and while waiting at a stop on Windmill Road, she was physically and sexually assaulted by the same man, leaving her with facial injuries. He then walked off towards York Road.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command began an investigation.

On 23 October, an officer making enquiries in the Hatton Cross area boarded a route 490 bus and spotted a male matching the description of the suspect. He followed him to Heathrow Airport where he stopped and questioned him.

He was arrested and later charged with the above offences.

Detective Constable Tony Barun, who led the investigation, said: “Jeby’s behaviour that afternoon was completely unacceptable and following a thorough investigation he was quickly tracked down by police.

“He not only sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl on public transport but went on to physically attack her, leaving her feeling scared and vulnerable. We hope this sentence allows her to move on and shows our commitment to removing dangerous offenders from our streets.”