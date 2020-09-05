Armed Response officers have arrested Four men following an incident on Hayling Island

Four men have been arrested following an incident at Hayling Island this evening.
Officers were called at 5.45pm this evening (September 4) to the beach front near the Pebble Beach Cafe following reports from a number of members of the public that a drone was flying in the area and a man was seen to be aiming what looked like a firearm towards the drone.
Armed Response officers attended and the four men were arrested on suspicion of firearm offences. Two weapons resembling firearms were seized by the officers.
All four are currently in custody.