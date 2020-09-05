Have you seen missing Louisa Medland from Portsmouth?

The 37-year-old was last seen at Queen Alexandra Hospital today, 4 September, at around 9.40am.

Her family are understandably concerned for her welfare.

Louisa is described as being white, 5ft 6ins tall with a medium build, and dark hair.

She was last seen wearing grey hoody, blue jeans, a blue headband and carrying a dark brown handbag.