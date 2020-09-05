A man in his 70’s has been rushed to hospital after he was found on a bus suffering from stab wounds in South London this morning (September 5).

Police and Paramedic were called to the number 78 at around 5.40am following reports of an attack that is being linked to a second stabbing at a near by property in Peckham.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesman for the Met Police said a Pensioner taken to a south London hospital for treatment and 27 year old man was found with injuries at a near by property.

Police attended a residential property on Frobisher Place, following reports of another male suffering from knife injuries. These are both being connected with each other and an investigation has been launched.