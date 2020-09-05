Police were subsequently called by the LAS at 5.43am  on Saturday to a residential address on Frobisher Place, SE15 following reports of a 27-year-old man suffering stab injuries.

“Officers attended and the man was taken by LAS to a south London hospital. He remains in a stable condition; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“At this early stage, the incidents are believed to be linked.

“A man was arrested close to where ‘victim one’ was found on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 1590/05Sep and Cad 1595/05Sep.

 