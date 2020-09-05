Police appealing for help to locate Tyler Heydon who is wanted for a serious assault in Nuneaton

Police appealing for help to locate 27-year old Tyler Heydon, who we would like to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Nuneaton.
The incident took place near near Queens Road in Nuneaton at around 5pm on Monday.
Tyler may have information which could assist with our enquiries.
A man in his 20s sustained serious injuries in the incident, and has since been discharged from hospital.
Tyler is described as 5ft 10ins and slim. He has links to Nuneaton.
Anyone who sees him should not approach him but should call police on 999, quoting incident 250 of 31 August 2020.
Information can also be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.