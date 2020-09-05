Police are appealing for help to find a young man who is missing from south London

Richard Rodrigues, 25, was last seen at 16:00hrs on Tuesday, 1 September in Southwark.

Richard is 5ft 8ins tall and is of medium build. He was wearing a black jacket with a grey fur hood [as pictured], jeans and black trainers. He was also carrying a bag.

Richard has Autism and is non-verbal. His family and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He has a keen interest in public transport and officers believe he is likely to be travelling across the capital. He is known to have travelled between Hackney and Heathrow Airport.

Anyone who has seen Richard is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference Cad 4705/01Sep.