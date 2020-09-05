Police are appealing for witnesses after a car crashed into a brick wall in Crawley, resulting in serious injuries for the two occupants.

The incident involving a black Renault Megane occurred in Breezehurst Drive around 9.35pm on Saturday on Saturday 29 August.

The driver – a 41-year-old man from Haywards Heath – and the passenger – a 23-year-old man of no fixed address – were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw a black Renault Megane being driven in the area of the A264 or A23 beforehand – particularly anyone with dash cam footage – is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Chilcote.