Police arrested man and dragged him off a train after he allegedly coughed at passengers and refused to wear a mask

In a video the man is heard saying: “I do not have to wear a mask, end of, and you do not have to challenge me”.

British Transport Police (BTP) had been called to reports of a man “coughing at two passengers” on a Merseyside train to Liverpool Lime Street.

In the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, the man was allegedly asked to put on a mask or leave the train.

BTP said that a man has been charged with threatening behaviour and assaulting a police officer.