Police in Blackburn have issued with a fixed penalty ticket to home owner after breaching COVID19 restrictions

Blackburn Neighbourhood Officers have this evening responded to reports of a gathering at an address in Blackburn in contravention of the local coronavirus restrictions. On arrival it was clear that a family celebration, with over 20 guests, had taken place in a marquee in a private garden. This was a blatant breach of the local rules and the homeowner has been issued with a fixed penalty ticket.

Police say understand that the local rules will undoubtedly spoil many celebrations but we just ask that they are followed so that the infection rate falls as quickly as possible and the local restrictions lifted. We can then go back to enjoying the celebrations we have all been missing with our families and friends.