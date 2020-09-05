Police in Fort William are appealing for information to help trace a missing 39-year-old man from Kinclochleven.
John Groundwater was last seen on Inverlochy Place, Fort William near to the Salvation Army Hall at 8.45pm on Thursday, 3 September, 2020. He travelled by bus from Kinlochleven to Fort William on Thursday but did not attend at work, which is out of character.
John is described as 6ft 4in tall, of a slim build with brown short receding hair and blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a maroon shirt, black trousers and black shoes.
Anyone with any information on John’s whereabouts or who has seen him is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3362 of 3/9/2020.