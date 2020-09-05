Police in Fort William are appealing for information to help trace a missing 39-year-old man from Kinclochleven.

John Groundwater was last seen on Inverlochy Place, Fort William near to the Salvation Army Hall at 8.45pm on Thursday, 3 September, 2020. He travelled by bus from Kinlochleven to Fort William on Thursday but did not attend at work, which is out of character.

John is described as 6ft 4in tall, of a slim build with brown short receding hair and blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a maroon shirt, black trousers and black shoes.