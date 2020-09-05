 Print work protest leaves shelves bare – UKNIP
Print work protest leaves shelves bare

September 5, 2020
Many Reading People want be able to buy daily news papers today Saturday, this was due to protest by Extinction Rebellion.
The Extinction Rebellion  blocked lorrys leaving many daily newspaper printing plants around London and other parts of the UK in protests overnight.
Police have been called to many effected  works to trying to break up the protsters outside the print works. Many suppliers shelves in and around Berkshire remain bare.