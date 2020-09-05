Many Reading People want be able to buy daily news papers today Saturday, this was due to protest by Extinction Rebellion.
The Extinction Rebellion blocked lorrys leaving many daily newspaper printing plants around London and other parts of the UK in protests overnight.
Police have been called to many effected works to trying to break up the protsters outside the print works. Many suppliers shelves in and around Berkshire remain bare.
Print work protest leaves shelves bare
