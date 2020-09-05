Ten arrested in Dover Migrant protest

Kent Police officers made 10 arrests as they worked to minimise the disruption caused by protests in Dover.

Two separate protests relating to migration were held in the town on Saturday 5 September 2020.

Working with partner agencies, officers maintained a safe distance between the two events as they sought to reduce any disruption for local residents and businesses.

The A20 through the town was impacted by one of the events, but traffic was moving freely following work by officers.

Ten people were arrested on suspicion of offences including violent disorder, assaulting an emergency worker and a racially aggravated public order offence.

Chief Superintendent Nigel Brookes said: ‘Kent Police was clear that we would facilitate peaceful protest but would not tolerate violence or disorder.

‘Our experienced officers sought to keep transport routes moving and balance the rights of those taking part in the protests with those living and working in Dover.

‘We stated that it was unacceptable for anyone to use the event as an excuse for criminal behaviour and we were robust in taking action against those who did.

‘Enquiries will continue to identify any further offences which took place during the protests.’