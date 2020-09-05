The murder case of a schoolgirl that shook the area and beyond is the latest episode of Crime and Punishment on the Channel 4 series Convicting a Murderer, this episode highlighted the efforts by Hampshire Constabulary and the CPS in securing a conviction against Stephen Nicholson in the case of 13 year old Schoolgirl Lucy Mchugh, who’s body was found 26 July 2018 murdered in woodland at a sports centre complex in Southampton

The complex investigation and trial led to Nicholson being convicted on the 18th July 2019 and sentenced the next day on the 19th July 2019 in Winchester Crown Court to 33 years in prison for the Murder and rape of Lucy, and sexual assault on another girl aged 14. Nicholson was found guilty by a majority of three counts of rape against Lucy and guilty of one count of sexual activity with a child.

Nicholson will spend many years behind bars, the court heard of Nicolson’s past offending history, Nicholson was given a two-year detention order in May 2009, while he was 14, for false imprisonment, possession of a knife, two counts of theft from a person and aggravated vehicle taking.

Crime and Punishment on Channel 4 is a Series capturing the work of the police, and probation, prison, prosecution and parole services, all coping with difficult cases – managing risk to the public and themselves, with limited resource.

We covered the entire case from whenLucy went missing to murder conviction:

“This was a tragic and heart-breaking case from start to finish. Watching the events unfold from a routine missing person appeal to the development in the case when Lucy’s body was found and seeing the shockwave tear through a community was emotional.

The case goes well beyond what a 60 minute programme can show, Police officers and the Public were very much to be praised for the efforts shown by all.

The community pulled together to search for an outstanding weapon and the hundreds of officers involved across the area was intense, Nothing can ever prepare a community for what this case presented, but over time it has made the local community stronger and as they remember Lucy going forward they must also remember the efforts they also gave to assist police.”