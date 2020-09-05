Thirteen people have been arrested as protesters from Extinction Rebellion continue to stage a blockade at two of News Corporation’s major printing presses to stop a range of papers reaching newsstands on Saturday

Police remain in Great Eastern Road, Waltham Cross, after receiving a call at around 10pm last night (Friday 4 September) reporting a protest. Officers from Hertfordshire have attempted to engage with the group, which consists of around 100 people, in order to ensure the rights of both the protestors and those affected by their presence.

Assistant Chief Constable Owen Weatherill said: “The rights to protest are well established in this country and we remain committed to facilitating peaceful protest and ensuring compliance, however at this time, the group are not engaging with us and the protest is causing major disruption to local businesses. At this time, 13 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, and we anticipate more arrests will be made. I’d like to reassure you that we are doing all we can to bring the incident to a peaceful conclusion, ensuring minimum disruption to the affected businesses.”