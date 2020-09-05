Twenty Years jail for group who attacked woman in Oswestry

Three men were sentenced yesterday (Thursday 3 September) to a combined total of 20 years following an attack in Oswestry in January 2019 in which the victim, a 31 year old woman, suffered life changing facial injuries as a result.

The sentencing follows an investigation by the West Mercia Police Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) which linked the attack to a County Lines drug network transporting drugs from Liverpool to Oswestry.

In the attack, the victim was lured to Shelf Bank in Oswestry where she was slashed across the face as punishment by the Merseyside crime group over a £500 drug debt.

Earlier this year, Adam Mcardle 25, Pemberton Road, Liverpool was found guilty of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm by a jury after a two week trial at Stafford Crown Court. Lewis Stewart ,19 from Oswestry and Chase Kilty, 18 from Penybontfawr pleaded guilty on the first day of the trial.

Adam Mcardle was jailed for life with a minimum term of eight and a half years before considered for parole after being found guilty of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm.

Lewis Stewart was jailed for seven years after being found guilty of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with an additional 18 months for an unrelated assault.

Chase Kilty was jailed for five years after being found guilty of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm

Adam Mcardle

Chase Kilty

Lewis Stewart

Detective Inspector Martin Brown, from West Mercia Police’s SOCU, said: “This sentencing is a tribute to the investigation team who worked tirelessly to identify those responsible for this attack. I also praise the victim, who showed real courage to stand up and give evidence.

“Tackling county lines will continue to be a priority and we will continue to focus our efforts on disrupting the criminal behaviour of those who are causing harm in our communities.

“You are able to report any crime anonymously any crimes through Fearless.org