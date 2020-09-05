Woman questioned as police re-appeal for information to trace stolen puppy

Officers have questioned a woman after a French bulldog puppy was stolen from a property in Bakersfield and are re-appealing for information as efforts continue to trace the animal.

The lilac and tan coloured bitch was taken during a burglary which happened between 3pm and 5pm on Monday (31 August 2020).

Detective Constable Colin Kirkup, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’ve searched a number of houses, seized a number of items and made an arrest as our investigations continue into this despicable offence.

“We are working hard on this investigation and are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate the puppy and reunite her with her owner who remains heartbroken by what has happened. She is desperately appealing for information leading to the puppy’s safe return, including offering a £500 reward.

“We are really concerned for the welfare of this animal given its young age and the fact she’s not receiving the care and attention which her mum can provide.

“If you or someone you know has been offered this puppy for sale please let us know as soon as possible. We’re re-appealing to anyone who has any information about her whereabouts to please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 617 of 31 August 2020.

“We are also asking people who are part of dog interest groups on social media to please spread the message and report any information about the whereabouts of this animal to us so we can get her back safe and well.”