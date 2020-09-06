A murder investigation has been launched in Lewisham following a fatal stabbing.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 5.33am on Sunday, 6 September to reports of an assault on Thornsbeach Road, Lewisham.

Officers attended. At the scene, a 34-year-old man was found suffering a stab wound to the neck. Despite the efforts of officers and LAS medics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 06:19hrs.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, detectives believe the man is Sean Williams.

Next of kin have been notified.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A 37-year-old man self-presented at a south London hospital with a knife wound to the hand. His injuries were not life-threatening.

A murder investigation was launched led by Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran, who said: “At this early stage we believe that both the victim and the suspect had attended an unlicensed music event at Culvery Road, SE6, during which, a fight broke out between two men.

“The victim intervened in this fight and suffered a fatal injury.

“I know there were around 100 people at the event and someone who was there knows the identity of the person responsible. I want these people to do the right thing and get in touch. I also urge the person responsible to hand themselves into police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC, quoting 1832/06Sep.