A27 Remains closed following serious collision

The A27 in East Sussex is closed in both directions between the A270 and A293 (near Southwick) following an earlier serious collision.

Highways England has resources deployed to complete the clear up of a fuel spillage.

Road users travelling eastbound should follow the hollow black diamond diversion symbol and exit the A27 at Holmbush interchange and join the A270. Continue along the A270 until the junction with A293. Join the A293 and re-join A27 at Hangleton Interchange. For those travelling westbound, please follow the hollow black triangle diversion symbol following the reverse route as above via the A293 and A270.

Road users are advised to allow additional time for their journey and to consider alternative routes at this time.