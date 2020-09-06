Death of Eastbourne woman not now suspicious a man has been released

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in a house in Eastbourne, has been released and no further action is to be taken against him.

At 3.25pm on Friday 4 September, police were called to a house in Weatherby Close, Eastbourne, after the body of the resident, Denyse Harvey aged 62, had been found.

The circumstances were treated as suspicious and the man aged 73 was arrested.

Detective Inspector Claire Gill said “Our thoughts remain with all those involved at this tragic time for them, but following a thorough investigation and a post-mortem, Denyse’s death is no longer being treated as suspicious and the Coroners Officer will be continuing enquiries.”