 Man remains critical after Bexleyheath stabbing – UKNIP
Bexleyheath BREAKING Kent

Man remains critical after Bexleyheath stabbing

September 6, 2020
1 Min Read

One of the five men stabbed in Bexleyheath last night remains in a critical condition, police said. 

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in The Broadway at around 9.30pm on Saturday.

The other four men sustained injuries which are not life-threatening. 

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The violence reportedly took place close to Kaspa’s Desserts. 

It comes just a week after a 17-year-old girl was stabbed on the same road on. A boy, 17, has since been charged with attempted murder.