Man remains critical after Bexleyheath stabbing

One of the five men stabbed in Bexleyheath last night remains in a critical condition, police said.
Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in The Broadway at around 9.30pm on Saturday.
The other four men sustained injuries which are not life-threatening.
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
The violence reportedly took place close to Kaspa’s Desserts.
It comes just a week after a 17-year-old girl was stabbed on the same road on. A boy, 17, has since been charged with attempted murder.