Police are seeking witnesses after a car left the road on the A259 at Shoreham, seriously injuring the passenger.

At 11.55pm on Friday (4 September) a Black Seat Ibiza travelling east on the A259 Brighton Road in Shoreham, collided with a central reservation opposite B&Q and came to rest on its roof against a metal fence on the opposite side of the road.

Two men in the car were injured.

The driver, aged 23 from Southwick, sustained minor injuries for which he was treated at Worthing Hospital and was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, obstructing police, and possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

The passenger, also aged 23 and from Lancing, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton to be treated for serious but not life threatening injuries to his arm ,body and head.

Anyone who saw what happened, and anyone who saw the car being driven earlier in the evening in the Lancing area, is asked to contact Sussex Police either online, or by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting Operation Maxim.