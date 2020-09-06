Police arrest Five people after a man left fighting for his life in Bexleyheath

Police have thrown up a crime scene on the Broadway in Bexleyheath in Greater London after four people have been stabbed.

It is currently unclear how those involved suffered stab or slash injuries. One person is believed to have been arrested. Emergency services are near The Rose pub. Four ambulance and Police remain at the scene of the incident.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called at 9.33pm on Sat, 5 Sept to reports of a stabbing in The Broadway, #Bexleyheath. Five men were found injured. One has potentially life-threatening injuries. Five men have been arrested on suspicion of causing GBH. Witnesses please call 101 quoting 7681/05Sep