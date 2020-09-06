Police made two arrests after bringing the pursuit of a stolen car from Worthing to a safe conclusion in Hove.

At 6.05pm on Saturday 5 September police received a report that an address in Colebrook Close, East Worthing, had been broken into and keys taken to steal a Vauxhall Astra parked outside.

Minutes later the car was spotted by patrolling officers on the A27 at Lyons Farm and failed to stop when signalled to do so. It drove at speed eastward, turning at one point into Coombes Road at Lancing and then back on to the A27 before being successfully stopped by police units at Devils Dyke Road soon afterwards.

During the incident several police cars were damaged and a cyclist sustained minor injuries when he jumped to avoid the stolen car which passed him at speed in Coombes Road.

There were no other injuries.

A man aged 38 was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink and drugs, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop for police, and burglary.

A boy aged 16 was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Both are currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.