Police release footage of man wanted for Murder in Birmingham

Detectives have released footage of a man they want to speak to after a series of stabbings in Birmingham city centre in the early hours of this morning where one man died and seven other people were injured.

A 23-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in Irving Street. A man and a woman, aged 19 and 32, suffered critical injuries, and five other people, aged between 23 and 33, were also injured. They were treated in hospital and so far two have been discharged.

Extras officers have flooded the city centre as four scenes have been held throughout the day and forensic experts have examined each area.

We received our first call to Constitution Hill just after 12.30am where a man received a superficial injury, followed by a further call 20 minutes later to Livery Street. A 19-year-old man was critically injured and a woman was also injured.

An hour later at 1.50am we were called to Irving Street where sadly one man lost his life and another man suffered serious injuries. Ten minutes later we were called to Hurst Street where a 32-year-old woman was seriously injured and two men received lesser injuries.

Chief Superintendent Steve Graham said: “We do not underestimate the impact that these incidents have had on the city of Birmingham today. We declared this a major incident at the earliest opportunity and we have drafted in scores of officers to help with the investigation and patrol the city to reassure residents and visitors that we are doing all we can to apprehend the person responsible.

“We have worked throughout the day to trawl CCTV footage and speak to witnesses to ensure we release the best possible video and image of the man we want to speak to.

“At this stage we believe that the attacks were random and we have no indication of a motive. I would urge people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to us.

“We are appealing for anyone who recognises the man in the footage to contact us urgently. We have a hotline number and a dedicated web page where you can submit information, photos and videos. If you see him, please do not approach him, but dial 999 immediately.”

Click here to upload any video footage or images.

The number to call with information relating to these incidents is 0800 056 0944