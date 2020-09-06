Seven injured  and One dead in mass Birmingham stabbing as Police  hunt lone knifeman who attacked victims at random

Police have now confirmed that they’ve launched a murder investigation following the events in Birmingham city centre overnight.

A man has tragically died. Another man and a woman have suffered serious injuries and five others have also been injured, although their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

We believe the incidents, which took place between 12:30am and 2:20am, are linked and we’re doing all we can to find whoever was responsible.

Do you have information, photos or videos which could help? You can send them directly to our officers using this link.

Detectives are following a number of lines of enquiry and we’ve increased our uniformed and armed response in the city.

We continue to hold a number of scenes across the city, including Livery Street, Irving Street and Hurst Street.

We’re urging anyone who witnessed anything or anyone who has any CCTV or mobile phone footage to get in contact as soon as possible, as the information you have may be crucial to our investigation.

Chief Superintendent Steve Graham, responsible for policing in Birmingham, said: “The events during the early hours of this morning are tragic, shocking and understandably frightening.

“Please be assured that we are doing absolutely everything we can to find whoever was responsible and try to understand what exactly happened.

“We have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with major incidents. Your safety is always our priority and that’s why you’ll see an increase in officers on the streets.

“In the meantime, we’d ask anyone who’s in the city to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to us.”

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson, said: “Last night’s events are truly terrible and have shocked the people of Birmingham, the West Midlands and the country.

“My first thoughts are with the victims and their families at this time.

“I have every faith in West Midlands Police who are working extremely quickly on this investigation.

“My thanks also go to the ambulance and hospital staff who are working around the clock to help those who have been injured.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101. If you are in danger please call 999.