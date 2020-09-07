A drunk railway worker who threw coffee at police is banned from driving

A man who threw a cup of coffee over a police officer after being arrested for drink-driving has been convicted in court.

Around 1pm on 12 July, police on patrol in Grand Parade, Brighton, became aware of an argument involving a man and a woman in a Renault Megane.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was required to undergo a roadside breath test, which he failed.

He was identified as Gregory Moran, a railway employee, of Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

The 32-year-old was arrested and placed in the back of the police vehicle, at which point he picked up a cold cup of coffee from the centre console and threw it at one of the arresting officers.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving with 75mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system – the legal limit being 35mcg – assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing police in the execution of their duty.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 3 September, Moran was convicted of all three offences. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined a total of £1,106, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £110 victim surcharge.

Moran was among 83 motorists arrested during Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, which ran from 29 June to 12 July.

Of those, seven have since been convicted in court. The remaining have either been charged, released under investigation or released without charge.

These are the latest people to be convicted:

Jason Sammes, 51, a carpenter, of Seaside, Eastbourne, was arrested in Warren Road, Brighton, on 30 June, and charged with driving with 180mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and driving with no insurance.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 29 July, he was jailed for 22 weeks and disqualified from driving for 36 months. He was also ordered to pay £122 costs.

Ross Farrow, 37, unemployed, of South Bank, Westerham, Kent, was arrested in London Road, East Grinstead, on 2 July and charged with driving with 82mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 30 July, he was disqualified from driving for 22 months. He was also ordered to pay a £1,200 fine, £85 costs and a £120 victim surcharge.

Nelson Chumar, 41, a child carer, of Pond Meadow, Guildford, Surrey, was arrested in South Street, Haywards Heath, on 2 July and charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 30 July, he was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and disqualified from driving for 36 months. He was also ordered to pay a £85 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

Pavel Poliacik, 35, a builder, of Lower Village, Haywards Heath, was arrested on the A27 at Lewes on 3 July and charged with driving with 78mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 27 August, he was disqualified from driving for 19 months. He was also ordered to pay a £230 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Robert Horton, 23, a personal assistant, of Belvedere Gardens, Crowborough, was arrested in Church Road, Crowborough, on 4 July and charged with driving with 73mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 27 August, he was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He was also ordered to pay a £384 fine, £85 costs and a £38 victim surcharge.

Details of people convicted as part of the campaign will be published on our website.

If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences. These could include the following:

Killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else;

A minimum 12 month ban;

An unlimited fine;

A possible prison sentence;

A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

An increase in your car insurance costs;

Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.