A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a knife rampage that left one person dead and seven injured

Police in the West Midlands arrested a man on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder over a series of stabbings in Birmingham.

The suspect was detained at an address in Selly Oak at around 4am after our detectives worked through the night in a bid to catch the man responsible.

The 27-year-old remains in police custody for questioning over the knife attacks that shocked the city in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 23-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in Irving Street having been stabbed in what we believe was a random attack.

A man and a woman, aged 19 and 32, suffered serious stab wounds and remain in hospital in a critical condition. Five other people, aged between 23 and 33, were less seriously hurt.

The first attack happened in Constitution Hill followed by further stabbings in Livery Street, Irving Street and finally Hurst Street.

Birmingham Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Graham, said: “Officers worked through yesterday and into the early hours of this morning in a bid to trace the man we believe responsible for these terrible crimes.

“We issued CCTV footage of the suspect and had a strong response from the public. I’d like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and who provided information to the investigation.

“One line of enquiry ultimately led us to an address in the Selly Oak area this morning where a man was arrested.

“Clearly this is a crucial development but our investigation continues. We still need to speak to any witnesses who saw what happened who’ve not yet spoken to us, or anyone who may have video footage or photos of the incidents or the attacker.

“We have a hotline number and a dedicated web page where you can submit information, photos and videos.”

A Hotline has been set up for anyone with info. Please call 0800 056 0944.