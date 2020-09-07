A man has died in hospital after being found with injuries In Wealdstone

A man has died in hospital after being found with injuries near the junction of Whitefriars Drive in Wealdstone next to the High Street.

Whitefriars Drive has been cordoned off by police

A Met Police spokesperson told Harrow Online: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 4.20am on Monday, 7 September to reports of a man – no further details – suffering injuries in High Street, near the junction with Whitefriars Lane, Wealdstone.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment but subsequently died.

“Work is underway to establish his identity and inform next of kin.

“Enquiries continue to establish how he came to be injured and whether this was linked to his subsequent death.”