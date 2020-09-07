A1 in Newark closed following crash involving lorry and mobile home

The A1 is closed southbound from North Muskham to the Winthorpe roundabout following a collision.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called just before 11.50am today (7 September) to a report of a collision involving a lorry, a camper van and a car.

There have been no reports of any injuries, but the road is expected to be closed for some time while the vehicles and debris are cleared. A diversion is in place.

If you saw what happened you should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 233 of 7 September 2020.